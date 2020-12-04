Cloudy And Cool

Weather Update: Friday, December 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off wet and dreary as expected. Upper level low pressure will move east over the region through this morning and afternoon. This will keep a deck of mid to low level clouds present most of the day. As a result I don’t think the temperature will move all that much today, hovering in the low to mid 40s, especially West towards the MS river. Skies will clear from west to east this evening. It will lead to a rather chilly start to the day on Saturday. But ultimately the weekend looks pretty good with highs in the low 50s. The chance of rain is increasing unfortunately for Sunday evening into Monday via a backdoor cold front.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

