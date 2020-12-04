Discovery Park of America opens new agriculture exhibit

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America has added a new exhibit known as “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival,” telling the farming innovation of the past, present and future.

Discovery Park President and CEO Scott Williams says when people come to visit he wants them to know the importance of agriculture.

“What we hope that people take away from this exhibit is inspiration to look a little further at agriculture and find out where does their food, fuel and fiber come from,” Williams said.

Discovery Park officials hope visitors will leave with an understanding of how farming works with technology and science.

“It was just such a surprise to realize everything that I thought about agriculture and how it works and the people who were involved in it. A lot of people think agriculture, they just think farmers, and even though farmers are a huge piece of the puzzle, it’s so much more than that,” said Exhibit Director Jennifer Wilds.

Organizers also say they hope the exhibit is a success when it opens to the public.