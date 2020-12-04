Educator of the Week: Teresa Smith

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Teresa Smith teaches science and social studies at Alexander Elementary. She got her start in education a bit later in life. Before becoming a teacher she worked in a local factory for many years.

“They had closed down, so I went to work at my church and I was an assistant teacher there, and I love children so I went into school for it,” Smith said.

Now, she’s been a teacher for five years and has been enjoying growing as an educator herself

“I think that teaching later in life, going into this field, I believe that it’s been better for me because I think when I was younger I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, whereas now I really know what I want to do.” Smith said. “I love children and I love seeing them grow.”

