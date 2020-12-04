Executive order allows National Guard to assist medical staff

Tristan Fletcher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has issued a new executive order aimed at increasing health care resources and capacity.

Governor Bill Lee

Executive Order 68 will allow members of the National Guard to perform health care duties, including COVID-19 testing, helping nurses, and driving ambulances.

The order will allow hospitals to increase the number of beds available for COVID-19 patients. Additionally, this order gives medical staff flexibility to relieve strain caused by the pandemic.

To read the full executive order, click here.

