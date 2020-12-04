Executive order allows National Guard to assist medical staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has issued a new executive order aimed at increasing health care resources and capacity.

Executive Order 68 will allow members of the National Guard to perform health care duties, including COVID-19 testing, helping nurses, and driving ambulances.

The order will allow hospitals to increase the number of beds available for COVID-19 patients. Additionally, this order gives medical staff flexibility to relieve strain caused by the pandemic.

To read the full executive order, click here.