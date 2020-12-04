Henry Co. mask mandate extended to December 12

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending its mask mandate.

A news release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management and Safety says it will be extended to Saturday, December 12.

The release says that the county remains in the “red” on the task force state map due to having a COVID-19 spread rate of 10.1% or higher.

“After examining our most recent COVID numbers this week, our Henry County community is now at 20.57 average new cases per day for the past seven days. This is greater than the average of Tennessee, so we have to do our part to reduce the number of positive cases and help slow the spread of this virus,” said Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway.

Residents are asked to wear a mask when in a public space, remain 6 feet away from others in public, disinfect highly-touched surfaces and wash your hands regularly.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.