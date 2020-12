JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority and BancorpSouth are sponsoring a Customer Appreciation Day on Dec. 18.

According to a news release, there will be no fares for fixed route buses on Customer Appreciation Day.

Regular fares will resume on Dec. 19, according to the release.

Service hours are 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except on hoidays.

For more information, call (731) 423-0200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.