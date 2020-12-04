McKenzie to launch new Chamber of Commerce

McKENZIE, Tenn. — With local businesses needing all the help they can get, the City of McKenzie is taking the next step.

They’re launching a new McKenzie Chamber of Commerce.

“We felt that we needed to establish this to help promote growth for all of our businesses, not just our industry,” said Monica Health, executive director of McKenzie, Tenn. Economic Development.

When the chamber launches, Heath will serve as executive director.

McKenzie hasn’t had a chamber of commerce in decades. While there have been local business associations in the past, business leaders realized they needed something bigger to help drive growth.

“The more people that you have involved in the community, the more successful you’re going to be. Competition is great,” said Marcy McKinney, owner of Merchant’s Outlet Mall and Flea Market.

“If we have a chamber group, then we can all work together to put this event on, then everybody benefits from it,” Heath said. “It’s not just one person, it’s the whole community.”

Heath says the downtown area gets most of the attention, but they want others in the community to be involved.

“I don’t want just business owners. I want community leaders and individuals who have a vested interest in the growth of McKenzie,” Heath said.

“To local and county and state government, all of our voices will be heard through them,” McKinney said.

The chamber is set to launch at the beginning of 2021, and they’ll be announcing more plans to attract new businesses as well.

“When you’re looking to recruit families that’s looking to relocate, or even businesses, you’ve got to be able to provide a workforce for them,” McKinney said.

The chamber plans to open a new public working space in a renovated rail yard building. Those plans will be unveiled in early 2021.