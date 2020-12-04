Mugshots : Madison County : 12/03/20 – 12/04/20

1/7 HOLLOWAY, ORLUNDO Simple domestic assault

2/7 COTTON, MARIAH Aggravated domestic assault

3/7 DICKERSON, JUSTICE Failure to appear

4/7 KIDD, ASHONTI Violation of probation

5/7 RIDDLE, ANNE Violation of community corrections



6/7 SMITH, MATTHEW Failure to appear

7/7 WOOLEY, SAMUEL Aggravated assault













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.