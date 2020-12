PARIS, Tenn. — Local officials confirm Santa and his elves will make an appearance in Paris this weekend.

Santa will be downtown from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Children can take free photos with Santa, and a Dutch door has been installed on his house to allow for photos to be taken without direct contact.

For more information, contact the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 642-3431.