Union City Middle School cancels annual band Christmas concert

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The annual Union City Middle School Band Christmas concert has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release.

Union City Schools Band Director Jason Deem said in the release that concerns about COVID-19 caused the cancellation of Sunday’s event.

“I, along with Union City Middle School administration and our director of schools, Mr. (Wes) Kennedy, have made the difficult decision to cancel our UCMS Christmas concert due to the recent spike in COVID cases in our county,” Deem said in the relese. “We felt like a gathering of that size would not be a good idea at this time.

Deem said Union City Middle School band students would record a virtual concert during their scheduled classes, and they will send that to parents through the UCMS Band Remind app before Christmas.

“I would like to thank Mr. Kennedy, our middle school principal, Mr. (Lance) Morgan, and assistant principal, Mrs. (Alllison) Palmer, for working with me on this and putting the health and safety of all students and parents first,” Deem continued. “Though not the usual event, we hope the community enjoys our virtual concert.”