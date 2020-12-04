WBBJ mourns loss of former General Manager Jerry Moore

JACKSON, Tenn. — The WBBJ team mourns the loss of a visionary for our station.

Jerry Moore, former general manager of WBBJ-TV, has died.

Moore was WBBJ’s general manager from 1997 until he retired at the end of 2013.

He was instrumental in the station’s recent building expansion and operational upgrades, as well as bringing CBS-TV back to WBBJ as a second channel in 2012.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Maxine, and his family.

Moore was 79.