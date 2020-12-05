Biker organizations deliver gifts to kids with special needs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Golden Circle Harley Owners Group and Bumpus Harley Davidson teamed up to deliver Christmas gifts to those with special needs.

Haywood Developmental Services supports over 250 special needs people who are also athletes.

Saturday, 25 athletes received a gift delivered directly to their door. Gifts included lotions, pajamas and much more.

“If Christmas is the time of giving and the time of thinking about others, these are people who really rely on the goodness of others to help them through life and give them that extra helping hand,” said Bumpus Harley Davidson owner Scott Bumpus.

Organizers say this is sixth year for the event.