Clearer Skies And A Cold Front This Weekend

Weather Update – 7:17 a.m. – Saturday, December 5th

Showers are now all gone from West Tennessee! Clearer skies are expected today with a sunny start to the weekend ahead. Clouds and another slight chance for rain return on Sunday with another cold front that will bring windy weather early next week. We’re looking at a frigid start to next week with temperatures gradually recovering by Wednesday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 53 and light northwest winds.

Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



After patchy freezing fog and a few clouds dissipate this morning we’ll have lots of sunshine to look forward to today! It’ll be chilly with highs in the lower to middle 50s with light and variable winds. Under mostly clear skies we’ll drop to about 30 degrees tomorrow night but we won’t be warming up much on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain Sunday and the potential for flurries Sunday night, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.