Community gathers to pay respects to Clark Shaw

JACKSON, Tenn. — A visitation was held for a beloved member of the community and owner of a popular tourist attraction.

Saturday, the public was allowed to pay their respects to Clark Shaw. The community came out to his visitation service.

Shaw was the CEO of the Old Country Store. He died on November 25 due to COVID-19 complications.

His memorial service is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. and can be viewed on Jackson Energy Authority’s EPlusTV 6 at 3 p.m. and streamed online.