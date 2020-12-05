Gibson County 911 dispatchers donate care packages to military soldiers

TRENTON, Tenn. – The Gibson County 911 dispatchers are giving back to military heroes for the holidays by putting together care packages with items donated by the community.

For the first ever ‘Fill the Ambulance’ donation drive, 911 dispatcher Jonathan Powell says these care packages are being donated to heroes in the state and overseas.

“It’s just non-perishable items toothbrushes, toothpaste, board games and more so they can pass the time, show some support and love from home,” said Powell.

Powell also says he wants the community to know how important this donation is and why people should give to military soldiers.

“Christmas time is all about the time of giving. You give to somebody that’s in need like to soldiers overseas and in the states. They are in need of different things,” said Powell.

He says even though this is the first year for the ‘Fill the Ambulance’ donation, they plan to continue with this event next year.