Jackson church hosts live nativity

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church shared the reason for the season Saturday night at their annual live nativity scene.

Representatives from the Malesus United Methodist church say they want to share the unique story of how one special little baby was born in a manger so many years ago, and they decided to do this by continuing the tradition of their live nativity scene.

Church member Paul Martin explains the importance of sharing the story of Jesus Christ birth.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is one of the important events to ever happen in human history. [People] will leave here with a better appreciation of what happened the night Jesus Christ was born,” said Martin.

Organizers say they hope to have a successful live nativity again next year.