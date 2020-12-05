Nurse killed in roadside shooting, police seeking witnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee nurse was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440 in Nashville and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that 26-year-old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman was traveling to St. Thomas West Hospital on Thursday night when shots were fired into her Mazda CX-5 SUV.

Police say she was found by a Metro Parks officer who thought he was stopping at a crash site before discovering Kaufman had been shot. She died at the scene.

Anyone traveling on I-440 Thursday night who may have seen something out of the ordinary is asked to contact authorities.