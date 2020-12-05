Pet of the Week: Toby

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s spotlight goes to Toby!

He has a sweet smile, and is an 8-year-old, 88 pound Golden Akita mix.

This loving goof is looking for his forever home for Christmas.

He absolutely loves kids and really needs some of his own! He is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped!

Toby is also kennel, leash, and house trained.

If you already have a dog, you’re in luck, because he is also good with other dogs.

If you’re interested in making Toby a part of your family, contact Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828, or visit their website.