Pop up event helps promote local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Martin’s Catering and Event Center hosted an outdoor Pop Up Shop Saturday to bring locally owned goods to the east Jackson community.

“We’re trying to get the community back up. We feel like that small businesses often times get left out. And we’re trying to let people know that small businesses are very important. We just want to do everything we can to help small businesses get back on their feet,” said Martin’s Catering and Event Center owner, William Martin.

The event had a purpose of drawing the community’s interest to shop, as well as invite businesses to showcase and sell their items.

“Martin’s Catering and Event Center is an avenue for small businesses to come out to show our products, showcase our products, and let people see what we have. I’ve been here for a month now and it’s been great,” said Gourmet Apples Unlimited owner Terisa Harris.

“It’s reasonable. We’re keeping the money in the community because a lot of times we don’t. Due to COVID, we’re all right here together and we can support one another,” said Burning and Body Oils on Point owner, Sharvis Cooper.

There were a variety of items showcased at the pop up including food, clothing, jewelry and other miscellaneous items.

All the vendors said they’ve experienced some form of hardship due to the pandemic, and this is a way they can get business booming again.

“Right now, with the pandemic going on, it is very hard. Business, it was really good at first and now it kind of calmed down,” said Marie’s Homemade Hair Smoothies owner, Sandra Wilson.

Vendors say they hope other businesses will come out and join them.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet other vendors, to shop with the other vendors, and just for all of us to come together and fellowship. It’s really a nice thing,” Cooper said.

There was a little something for everyone at the pop up event. Vendors encourage people to come out shop, eat, or even grab a sea moss smoothie.

The next pop up shop will be on December 12 and 19th. The event is located at 1410 East Chester Street in Jackson.