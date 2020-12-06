Cloudy And Colder For Monday

Weather Update – 9:04 p.m. – Sunday, December 6th

We are almost one week into December and Winter like temperatures have not held back. We will continue a couple of more cold days ahead before an early Spring like warming trend arrives mid week! In fact, temperatures have been trending upwards for Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures will likely make it into the lower to middle 60’s by Thursday. It will be short lived though as a powerful cold front will arrive late week into the weekend. Temperatures will once again return to near the 30 degree mark again overnight with patchy frozen fog and frost.

OVERNIGHT

Clear skies giving way to patchy fog overnight, lows will range from 28-31 degrees with light north winds.

MONDAY

Increasing clouds with a high in the upper 40’s with northwest winds around 5 to 9 mph.

A slight chance of a flurry or two will exist for Tuesday morning and our our next measurable chance of rain looks to be on Friday so Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain Sunday and the potential for flurries Sunday night, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

