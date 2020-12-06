The Venue at Twin Oaks showcases local vendors for Christmas Market

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Venue at Twin Oaks presented a Christmas Market with hand selected local business owners.

Venue owners thought it would be different to put together a holiday shopping event along with other fun festivities.

“This was something that we thought would just be a fun way to give back, and bring a lot of our favorite local small businesses together. We offered them a space to come free of charge, just to set up and network among themselves. And then to invite the community to come, and just spend as much money as we can locally, just to help support each other,” said The Venue at Twin Oaks owner, Angela Snider.

The venue has never done something like this before. Snider says it was needed after being such a hard year for local businesses.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean otherwise, I’ve always known about this venue, but we’ve never had an opportunity to come by. So actually being able to come by, see the property, and meet the owners is a really good thing, and I’m actually looking forward to coming back next year. I really hope this is an annual event,” said M’Pressionistic Scents vendor, Brittany Jelks.

“We think this is a great opportunity for local businesses, just to be here at Twin Oaks. And we think it’s especially wonderful, just with COVID and everything, for small businesses. It’s been kind of hard to get our name out there just because we’re operating during a pandemic,” said Worth Making vendor, Colene Trent.

When deciding on vendors to be chosen for the event, Snider focused on those in the community who hand make items.

“We make custom wood painted signs and so all of our signs are here, painted and cut by me and Colene,” said Worth Making vendor, David Trent.

“We have wickless wax melts. We have candles, we have car perfume, so we have a variety of smell goods. And for the holidays, we have these wonderful stocking stuffers.” Jelks said.

There was also a photographer, Samantha Harrell on site taking photos of families for the holiday season.

Appointments were made in advance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

“She’s set up in the backyard. So people are getting their Christmas photographs, and then they’re able to come inside the event hall. We’ve got all the doors wide open and lots of fresh air with lots of great market shops inside,” Snider said.

Snider hopes this won’t be the first and last time the community gets to visit the Christmas Market.

“We really hope that this can be an annual event. Everybody had a lot of fun and they’ve really enjoyed coming out and meeting people that create jewelry and candles and things. And I think people have really enjoyed just having the opportunity to shop small, and to get to know the people behind the product. So we feel like its definitely had a positive impact on the community,” Snider said.

Vendors said it was an amazing experience getting to showcase their items and also letting the public put a face with their products.