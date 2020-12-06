Virtual memorial held Sunday in honor of Clark Shaw

JACKSON, Tenn. – The love for Clark Shaw was shown as city officials came together in a virtual memorial to honor him.

For the past two weeks, Shaw’s family and friends came together to remember his legacy.

Clark Shaw was the CEO of Brooks Old Country Store in Jackson had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and died on November 25th.

“Clark had the heart of an evangelist. He cared for the sheep but he, like Jesus, also cared for the ones who strayed away,” said Pastor Jordan Easley of First Baptist Church Cleveland.

Shaw was remembered during the memorial as a freedom fighter for Christ.

“The love of Christ in him propelled him to love without regard of race color or political affiliation,” said Dr. Logan Hampton who is the president of Lane College.

Even though he knew many people across the state of Tennessee, he was also well known around the world.

“My name is Claim Malespins. I live here near the sea of Israel and I felt right at home at the Old Country Store. Not only was my stomach filled but my spirit, heart and soul was filled with love” said Claim Malespin, a friend of Shaw’s.

Clark Shaw was a beloved member of the community and many say he will forever be in their hearts.

“We celebrate his life that will continue on till this day” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.