408,730 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,009 deaths, 2,529 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 408,730 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, December 7. In addition, 5,009 people have died and 2,529 are currently hospitalized. Another 362,818 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 35,193 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 465 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,499

Bedford County – 3,171

Benton County – 920

Bledsoe County – 1,255

Blount County – 6,559

Bradley County – 5,999

Campbell County – 1,781

Cannon County – 866

Carroll County – 1,968

Carter County — 3,147

Cheatham County – 1,802

Chester County – 1,104

Claiborne County – 1,053

Clay County – 605

Cocke County – 1,815

Coffee County – 3,229

Crockett County — 1,221

Cumberland County – 2,897

Davidson County – 46,491

Decatur County – 998

DeKalb County – 1,356

Dickson County – 3,174

Dyer County – 3,431

Fayette County – 2,461

Fentress County – 1,336

Franklin County – 2,412

Gibson County – 3,601

Giles County – 1,626

Grainger County – 1,161

Greene County – 3,574

Grundy County – 854

Hamblen County – 3,961

Hamilton County – 19,107

Hancock County – 210

Hardeman County – 2,350

Hardin County – 1,945

Hawkins County – 2,283

Haywood County — 1,737

Henderson County — 2,068

Henry County — 1,715

Hickman County – 1,315

Houston County – 616

Humphreys County – 833

Jackson County – 755

Jefferson County – 2,618

Johnson County – 1,525

Knox County – 21,696

Lake County – 1,235

Lauderdale County – 2,174

Lawrence County – 3,055

Lewis County — 854

Lincoln County – 1,939

Loudon County – 2,584

Macon County – 1,974

Madison County – 5,894

Marion County – 1,262

Marshall County – 1,946

Maury County – 6,627

McMinn County – 2,972

McNairy County — 1,485

Meigs County – 565

Monroe County – 2,484

Montgomery County – 7,524

Moore County — 438

Morgan County — 859

Obion County — 2,899

Overton County – 1,620

Perry County – 541

Pickett County — 420

Polk County – 744

Putnam County – 6,389

Rhea County – 1,966

Roane County – 2,758

Robertson County – 4,258

Rutherford County – 20,061

Scott County – 1,271

Sequatchie County – 630

Sevier County – 5,579

Shelby County – 51,550

Smith County – 1,555

Stewart County — 651

Sullivan County — 7,459

Sumner County – 11,148

Tipton County – 4,007

Trousdale County – 1,940

Unicoi County – 1,015

Union County — 804

Van Buren County – 407

Warren County – 2,702

Washington County – 7,012

Wayne County – 2,024

Weakley County — 2,343

White County – 2,008

Williamson County – 12,638

Wilson County – 8,551

Out of state – 9,755

Pending – 6,046

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 475

Asian – 3,389

Black or African-American – 57,622

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 261

Other/Multiracial – 38,720

White – 234,609

Pending – 73,654

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 253,409

Hispanic or Latino – 33,444

Pending – 121,877

Gender:

Female – 214,925

Male – 190,569

Pending – 3,236

