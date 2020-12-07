Additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that resident, a 55-year-old man, died Nov. 24. A total of 114 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed an additional 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,265.

Those new cases range in age from 6-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,794 (60.6%)

38301: 1,775 (28.3%)

38356: 94 (1.5%)

38391: 64 (1%)

38366: 114 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.9%)

38313: 135 (2.1%)

38392: 42 (0.7%)

38355: 20 (0.3%)

38362: 72 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.1%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 68 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,569 (25%)

White: 2,507 (40%)

Asian: 19 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 156 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,910 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,492 (55.7%)

Male: 2,714 (43.3%)

Unknown: 59 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,256 (83.9%)

Not recovered: 281 (4.5%)

Better: 304 (4.9%)

Unknown: 310 (4.9%)

Deaths: 114 (1.8%)

Age: