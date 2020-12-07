Additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says that resident, a 55-year-old man, died Nov. 24. A total of 114 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed an additional 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,265.
Those new cases range in age from 6-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,794 (60.6%)
- 38301: 1,775 (28.3%)
- 38356: 94 (1.5%)
- 38391: 64 (1%)
- 38366: 114 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.9%)
- 38313: 135 (2.1%)
- 38392: 42 (0.7%)
- 38355: 20 (0.3%)
- 38362: 72 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.1%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 68 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,569 (25%)
- White: 2,507 (40%)
- Asian: 19 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 156 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,910 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,492 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,714 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 59 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,256 (83.9%)
- Not recovered: 281 (4.5%)
- Better: 304 (4.9%)
- Unknown: 310 (4.9%)
- Deaths: 114 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 306 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 754 (12%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,069 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 931 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 885 (14.1%)
- 51 – 60 years: 906 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 700 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 391 (6.2%)
- 80+: 254 (4%)
- Unknown: 69 (1.1%)