Chester County residents celebrate Christmas with parade, tree lighting

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local town hosted their annual Christmas parade Monday evening.

“I thought the parade would be smaller, but I was pleasantly surprised to see it. Seems like there are a lot more things in the parade this year,” said Henderson resident Sarah Allen.

The City of Henderson kicked off Christmas festivities with a ceremony lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. Later, Chester County residents parked their cars and set up chairs along Main Street to watch the annual parade.

“Honestly, it almost brought me to tears seeing everybody out and enjoying each other and just this whole spirit of the season,” Allen said.

Tractors, decorated cars and marching bands from all over West Tennessee made their way down Main Street. Henderson residents who have been coming for years say this year is different, but still special.

“The people are taking the pandemic seriously, but a small town like this, the community is going to come out and support the annual Christmas parade and all the festivities,” said Henderson resident Jonathon Graham.

And new residents who were first timers say the parade was everything and more.

“The expectations are beautiful. I couldn’t expect any better,” said Henderson resident George Diaz.

Despite the pandemic, Henderson resident Bob Hill emphasized it was a special moment for the community.

“We all need to come together and enjoy Christmas because even though we’re in a pandemic and we can’t all get together, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the season because Jesus Christ is risen for the season,” Hill said.

Many who attended say they hope next year’s parade is even more spectacular.