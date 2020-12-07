Cloud Cover Hangs Around a Little Bit Longer

Weather Update – 5:00 p.m. – Monday, December 7th

It’s been a cold and cloudy day across West Tennessee – certainly cold enough for a jacket and the rest of your winter wardrobe. Thankfully, after some chilly weather lately, we’ll be warming up this week. In fact, there’s a lot of sunshine in this weeks forecast before another cold front comes through as we start the weekend!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer in West Tennessee overnight with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s by sunrise Tuesday morning. We’ll have calm winds in place so patchy fog isn’t off the table but it shouldn’t be too widespread. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Skies will become mostly sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 50s – much warmer than today! Expect winds to remain light from the south and southwest. We’ll be even warmer on Wednesday when we return to the 60s! Another cold front comes Friday night – stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain Sunday and the potential for flurries Sunday night, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

