Cloudy And Chilly Today

Weather Update: Monday, December 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with cold and frosty conditions. We are situated within a broad upper cyclonic flow today. This will lead to a rather cold day. Clouds are increasing this morning. This is in response to a mid level disturbance dropping south from the Ohio Valley. Temps are rising just before sunset as a result. It does appear there may be a few patches of flurries developing especially northwest Tennessee and perhaps eastern half of the area as well. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy day with temperatures climbing slowly through the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Skies are expected to clear out behind the main disturbance towards this evening, that will lead to a pretty cold night.



