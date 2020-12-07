Dyersburg police respond to multiple firearm related incidents over weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department responded to three different firearm related incidents over the weekend.

A news release from Dyersburg police say the first incident was reported around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The release says that officers responded to the area of Upper Finley Road due to reports of shots fired. Officers say that a residence on Alvinwood Circle and Upper Finley Road was hit by gunfire, and that that no injuries were reported.

Just past 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called out to the same area for reports of shots fired, but no reports of property damage or injuries were made, according to the release.

The third incident was a report of a domestic disturbance on Fairfield Drive. Dyersburg police say Michael Taylor, 48, of Dyersburg, had been in an argument with his adult stepson, leading to Taylor firing a handgun.

Taylor has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, according to the release.