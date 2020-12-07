General Manager – WFXB/FOX —— Myrtle Beach

Position reports to Bahakel Communications Corporate Television Group management in Charlotte, NC. This  role serves as the Company’s Myrtle Beach on-site General Manager of WFXB/FOX. The GM is responsible  for the strategic and operational leadership of WFXB, with emphasis on local advertising sales and National  advertising sales. The General Manager handles national sales through WFXB’s National Representative. The  best candidate will facilitate financial goals being met, establish long-range goals and strategies that will result  in the growth and long-term viability of the stations, further the creative marketing vision and community based  informational programming as well as related digital content. The GM is responsible for activities of all the  stations’ departments including: Sales, Operations, Promotional Marketing, Traffic, Research, Programming,  Engineering, Production, Business, Creative Services, and News. Degree in business administration, finance,  broadcast, entertainment, communications, journalism and/or related extensive television broadcasting and  diverse staff management experience. Requires 10 or more years of experience in progressively responsible  television management positions, especially in advertising sales with special focus on Local Sales and New  Business Development. Experience including Local AE oversight for maintaining journalistic standards  required. 

General Manager/Station Manager Job Description: 

GM/Station Manager ensures ensure the smooth daily operation of the commercial television station. GM will  manage the administrative, technical, program, and sales aspects of a station. General managers are  accountable to station owners and senior management, and strive to maintain the work environment,  personality, and financial viability of the business. 

Job Duties: 

The GM is responsible for the success and profitability of the station. GM will help determine and meet the  financial goals with approval from Corporate. This will include developing yearly and quarterly sales plans to  achieve revenue goals. The GM will oversee cash flow, net profits; preparation of budgets; and maintain  accountability. The GM will establish strategy to grow profitability of station assets, online and on-air by  increasing ratings and market share. GM may also participate in fund-raising events or other television  promotional events depending on the sale of advertising for income, GM will work closely with sales managers  and advertising sales staff. GM will represent station in the community. 

GM candidate must have enough technical knowledge to understand the operation of all station equipment to  effectively manage administrative, technical, program and sales aspects of station. Also GM must be  knowledgeable of digital content development and digital sales. They also ensure program and technical  employees comply with local, state, and federal broadcasting regulations and other laws. Additionally, GM will  be responsible for evaluating employee performance, assess need for training and ensure all station  employees are abiding by company policy. 

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com.

