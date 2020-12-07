Henry County man to serve 6 1/2 years on federal gun charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Henry County man has been sentenced to more than six years on a federal gun charge.

Jeffery Garvin Townsend, 60, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, following a search of Townsend’s home in March 2019, according to a news release.

During the search, officers found a locked gun safe in the garage and a second locked safe in the basement, the release says.

The release says Townsend refused to speak with officers and asked for an attorney.

Officers were able to get the combination to the safe in the basement from Towensend’s son, who told officers that he knew the combination to one safe and had seen his father shoot several of the guns recently, according to the release.

The release says the safe in the basement contained 13 guns, two barrels, and ammunition. One gun had a full magazine, a second gun had the serial number filed off, and two other guns had been reported stolen.

The release says the second safe had to be forced open, and officers found a large amount of ammunition inside.

Townsend was previously convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2008, and attempting to possess wildlife taken in violation in 2002. He was also convicted of aggravated assault in 1985.

Townsend was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.