JMCSS school board continues to adapt to online learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School board discussed where they stand with CyberSchool.

At the JMCSS school board’s monthly work session Monday, board members looked at percentages of parent and teacher opinions to review how they were doing.

Dr. Marlon King addressed that they would be continuing to create vision missions and goal statements to help CyberSchool progressively get better.

The board is focused on device distribution, professional development and teacher training, and data integration.

They say they are going to continue to adapt and grow, address some challenges, and overcome those to continue to provide safety and flexibility for the school system and the students.