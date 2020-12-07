Mugshots : Madison County : 12/04/20 – 12/07/20

1/28 Brandon Kilzer Sex offender registry violations

2/28 Alfonso Perkins Harassment

3/28 Amanda Swinney Failure to appear

4/28 April Dunsford Shoplifting/theft of property

5/28 Benjamin Thomas Driving under the influence



6/28 Danielle Mcgowan Aggravated domestic assault

7/28 Darian Johnson Schedule II drug violations

8/28 Deana Gamba Prostitution

9/28 Deana Peoples Violation of community corrections

10/28 Denis Rivera Driving under the influence



11/28 Dixie Mount Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/28 Erin Williams Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

13/28 Harold Williams Shoplifting/theft of property

14/28 Jack Robinson Violation of probation

15/28 Joey Deberry Theft under $1,000/theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/28 Keith Hart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/28 Kevin Malinow Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/28 Kevin Rhodes Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

19/28 Larry Mays Simple domestic assault

20/28 Laura Miller Unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution



21/28 Lekisher Delaney Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, prostitution

22/28 Lindsey Ferguson Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/28 Lori Steele Driving under the influence, reckless driving

24/28 Mary Womble Simple domestic assault

25/28 Otavis Young Driving on revoked/suspended license



26/28 Preston Price Driving under the influence

27/28 Ray Harvison Schedule IV drug violations

28/28 William Garner Violation of probation, evading arrest

























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.