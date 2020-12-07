New UM Lambuth scholarship to support psychology students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new scholarship has been created to support psychology students at the University of Memphis Lambuth.

A news release from the college says the Dr. Timothy F. Goldsmith Scholarship Fund will help students who have shown an interest in a career in youth services.

This scholarship was made in memory of Goldsmith, who died in September at the age of 64 due to pancreatic cancer.

“Tim was a member of a small, core group of leaders in the 1990s who built our organization into what it is today,” said Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler. “He had a clear vision of what is best for children and families and always guided us to the most innovative, effective ways to help children with the most urgent needs.”

Goldsmith worked to help at-risk children and families nationally and locally, and was able to touch the lives of nearly 200,000 children, according to the release.

“Tim and Kristie love Lambuth, and it’s fitting that Tim’s memory be honored by having an endowed scholarship in his memory to support psychology students for many years to come,” said Dr. Niles Reddick, the dean at the University of Memphis Lambuth.

If you would like to donate to the Dr. Timothy F. Goldsmith Scholarship, visit memphis.edu or call Clint Beilke at (931) 614-5976 or clint.beilke@memphis.edu.