Shaley Dawson is the weekend meteorologist for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. She joined the team in November of 2020. Shaley is a Tennessee native from Lobelville, Tennessee, where she also attended Perry County High School.

Shaley found her interest in weather while studying ocean acidification in a biology course and soon transferred schools to the University of Tennessee at Martin. While She was studying at Martin, she became very interested in time series analysis and hurricanes. Since her time there, she has presented her research at the American Meteorological Society Annual Conference twice.

She is currently still a student at the University of Tennessee at Martin, set to graduate in 2021. She will be obtaining a degree in geosciences with a concentration in climatology and a minor in statistics and geography, and a certification in GIS. She has also held several spots in the local American Meteorological Society Student Chapter, as well as president for a year.

When she isn’t studying or looking at the weather, Shaley loves hiking, traveling, and just being outside. She is excited to be a part of the WBBJ team and to start her career.

Make sure to follow Shaley on social media!