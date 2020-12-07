Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee lawmaker has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending a House Republican caucus meeting nearly two weeks ago.

According to a news report, the 63-year-old David Byrd was flown by helicopter over the weekend from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville.

Byrd attended the Nov. 24 meeting where nearly 70 House GOP members reelected legislative leaders.

Byrd also participated in an overnight retreat the House GOP held the weekend prior.

He is at least the second lawmaker to be hospitalized after contracting the virus, after Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah needed medical attention earlier this year.