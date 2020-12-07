Tennessee State Parks confirm $184 million in projects during 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have announced strides in capital projects at Tennessee State Parks this year.

In a news release, the department says projects totaled about $184 million across state parks.

One of those projects included an $11.7 million renovation at Pickwick Landing State Park, which would include 183 jobs. The economic impact of that project is estimated at $28.1 million, according to the release.

Other projects include:

a 117 room lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park, which is a $12.1 million investment and 189 jobs.

a $3 million visitors center at Fall Creek Falls State Park, with an estimated 47 jobs.

a new $2.8 million visitors center at Cummins Falls State park, with an estimated 43 jobs.

Next year, the release says Fall Creek Falls State Park is expected to open a $40.4 million lodge with 85 rooms and 634 jobs, and a $43.9 million lodge at Paris Landing State Park with an anticipated 689 jobs.