414,749 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,109 deaths, 2,566 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 414,749 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, December 8. In addition, 5,109 people have died and 2,566 are currently hospitalized. Another 371,163 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 36,093 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 473 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,560

Bedford County – 3,218

Benton County – 932

Bledsoe County – 1,275

Blount County – 6,669

Bradley County – 6,081

Campbell County – 1,790

Cannon County – 888

Carroll County – 2,008

Carter County — 3,179

Cheatham County – 1,842

Chester County – 1,117

Claiborne County – 1,076

Clay County – 610

Cocke County – 1,835

Coffee County – 3,291

Crockett County — 1,245

Cumberland County – 2,912

Davidson County – 46,929

Decatur County – 1,000

DeKalb County – 1,370

Dickson County – 3,231

Dyer County – 3,454

Fayette County – 2,494

Fentress County – 1,345

Franklin County – 2,446

Gibson County – 3,661

Giles County – 1,690

Grainger County – 1,187

Greene County – 3,630

Grundy County – 865

Hamblen County – 3,985

Hamilton County – 19,417

Hancock County – 230

Hardeman County – 2,367

Hardin County – 1,962

Hawkins County – 2,308

Haywood County — 1,758

Henderson County — 2,092

Henry County — 1,738

Hickman County – 1,341

Houston County – 618

Humphreys County – 834

Jackson County – 766

Jefferson County – 2,659

Johnson County – 1,536

Knox County – 22,084

Lake County – 1,244

Lauderdale County – 2,185

Lawrence County – 3,128

Lewis County — 875

Lincoln County – 2,016

Loudon County – 2,634

Macon County – 1,981

Madison County – 5,985

Marion County – 1,290

Marshall County – 1,983

Maury County – 6,776

McMinn County – 3,012

McNairy County — 1,501

Meigs County – 580

Monroe County – 2,554

Montgomery County – 7,676

Moore County — 444

Morgan County — 881

Obion County — 2,917

Overton County – 1,634

Perry County – 554

Pickett County — 423

Polk County – 767

Putnam County – 6,502

Rhea County – 2,001

Roane County – 2,802

Robertson County – 4,345

Rutherford County – 20,346

Scott County – 1,290

Sequatchie County – 637

Sevier County – 5,646

Shelby County – 52,068

Smith County – 1,557

Stewart County — 656

Sullivan County — 7,587

Sumner County – 11,380

Tipton County – 4,051

Trousdale County – 1,946

Unicoi County – 1,033

Union County — 820

Van Buren County – 411

Warren County – 2,724

Washington County – 7,104

Wayne County – 2,043

Weakley County — 2,362

White County – 2,029

Williamson County – 12,804

Wilson County – 8,672

Out of state – 10,017

Pending – 6,351

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 479

Asian – 3,431

Black or African-American – 58,273

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 264

Other/Multiracial – 39,069

White – 238,097

Pending – 75,136

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 256,913

Hispanic or Latino – 33,690

Pending – 124,146

Gender:

Female – 218,295

Male – 193,169

Pending – 3,285

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.