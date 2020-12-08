Additional death, 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says that patient is a 64-year-old man, who died Nov. 24. A total of 115 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 103 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,368.
Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.
There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,852 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,805 (28.3%)
- 38356: 97 (1.5%)
- 38391: 64 (1%)
- 38366: 115 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.8%)
- 38313: 139 (2.2%)
- 38392: 45 (0.7%)
- 38355: 20 (0.3%)
- 38362: 74 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.1%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 70 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,580 (24.8%)
- White: 2,537 (39.8%)
- Asian: 19 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 156 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 1,972 (31%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,544 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,762 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 62 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,327 (83.7%)
- Not recovered: 289 (4.5%)
- Better: 316 (5%)
- Unknown: 321 (5%)
- Deaths: 115 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 309 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 767 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,081 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 945 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 905 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 924 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 709 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 394 (6.2%)
- 80+: 257 (4%)
- Unknown: 77 (1.2%)