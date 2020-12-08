Additional death, 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says that patient is a 64-year-old man, who died Nov. 24. A total of 115 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 103 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,368.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,852 (60.5%)
  • 38301: 1,805 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 97 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 64 (1%)
  • 38366: 115 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 55 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 139 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 45 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 20 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 74 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 70 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,580 (24.8%)
  • White: 2,537 (39.8%)
  • Asian: 19 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 156 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 1,972 (31%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,544 (55.6%)
  • Male: 2,762 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 62 (1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,327 (83.7%)
  • Not recovered: 289 (4.5%)
  • Better: 316 (5%)
  • Unknown: 321 (5%)
  • Deaths: 115 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 309 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 767 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,081 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 945 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 905 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 924 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 709 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 394 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 257 (4%)
  • Unknown: 77 (1.2%)
