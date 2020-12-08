Additional death, 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 64-year-old man, who died Nov. 24. A total of 115 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 103 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,368.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,852 (60.5%)

38301: 1,805 (28.3%)

38356: 97 (1.5%)

38391: 64 (1%)

38366: 115 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.8%)

38313: 139 (2.2%)

38392: 45 (0.7%)

38355: 20 (0.3%)

38362: 74 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.1%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 70 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,580 (24.8%)

White: 2,537 (39.8%)

Asian: 19 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 156 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 1,972 (31%)

Gender:

Female: 3,544 (55.6%)

Male: 2,762 (43.4%)

Unknown: 62 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,327 (83.7%)

Not recovered: 289 (4.5%)

Better: 316 (5%)

Unknown: 321 (5%)

Deaths: 115 (1.8%)

Age: