Bethel University opens new Benton County location

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University announced it is opening a new location in Benton County.

A news release from Bethel says this service will be located at the Benton County Career and Technical Center in Camden.

The release says the new location will offer an in-person Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts degree program.

Dr. Kimberly Martin, Vice President of the College of Professional Studies, says the program will offer flexibility for those seeking a degree.

“Our programs encourage students to apply their work and life experiences to what they learn in the classroom. Students can be enrolled as full-time students while taking one class at a time, allowing them to be eligible for state and federal financial aid programs,” Martin said. “[The program] will allow adult learners to attend in-person classes one night per week close to home and earn their associate degree in about two years.”

Bethel University says classes will begin on February 25, 2021.

Those interested in enrolling should contact Mikki McLeary at (731) 415-2038 or mclearym@bethelu.edu.