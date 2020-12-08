Boater injured in Monday crash on Reelfoot Lake

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat crash Monday afternoon on Reelfoot Lake.

According to a news release, a 59-year-old man was taken by helicopter to the Med in Memphis with a broken jaw, ribs and multiple facial injuries.

The TWRA says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Donaldson ditch and Big Ronaldson ditch in Samburg.

The release says one of the boats was occupied by a deer hunter, and the second boat was occupied by three duck hunters.