Grateful resident visits Jackson police officer
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grateful resident took time to visit the Jackson Police Department on Tuesday.
JPD says its very own Parking Enforcement Officer Wanda Grimes was visited by a resident after she helped her cross a busy road.
“You took your time to help me when nobody else would,” the resident said.
JPD says this resident uses a motorized wheel chair for her daily activities.
JPD says Officer Grimes’ performance reflects great credit upon herself and the department.