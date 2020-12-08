Grateful resident visits Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grateful resident took time to visit the Jackson Police Department on Tuesday.

JPD says its very own Parking Enforcement Officer Wanda Grimes was visited by a resident after she helped her cross a busy road.

“You took your time to help me when nobody else would,” the resident said.

JPD says this resident uses a motorized wheel chair for her daily activities.

JPD says Officer Grimes’ performance reflects great credit upon herself and the department.