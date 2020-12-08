JMCSS Education Vision meeting addresses progress of cyber school teaching

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System met Tuesday evening for their Education Vision meeting.

During the meeting, members discussed their excitement for progress and where they are at with cyber school.

In fact, they reviewed a vision for continuing cyber school long term.

Dr. Marlon King addressed pros and cons of cyber school and emphasized it could help students grow with the right approach.

King says leading into the holidays, teachers can make adjustments to their lesson plans for students for either cyber learning as well as in-person learning.

The next Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting is this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Liberty Tech High School.

Leaders will celebrate their 2019-20 Teachers of the Year during the board meeting.