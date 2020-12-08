Local committee discusses chicken farms in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Property Committee met Tuesday afternoon. The discussion centered around chicken farm operations.

The committee discussed proposed chicken farm construction in Madison County.

Residents who attended the meeting were almost universally opposed, and gave ideas on how the county could possibly stop the chicken farms from coming.

The committee eventually voted to send a resolution to the Madison County Board of Health. The resolution proposes rules that would allow the Board of Health to dictate certain factors about chicken farm construction.

“I think we have full support of the county commission to help us to prevent the chicken barns from coming in our area,” said Beech Bluff resident Claude Johnson.

It’s still unclear whether the county will have legal standing to do so.