Missing elderly couple from McNairy County, found safe

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn.–Multiple law enforcement agencies spent Tuesday afternoon and evening searching for a missing elderly couple.

A large police and community presence congregated in the vicinity of Finger-Leapwood Road near Finger, and searched a 2-mile area.

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News multiple agencies and volunteers were searching for his parents, Loveda Martin, 79 and David Martin, 80. Chief Martin says they both suffer from dementia and have memory loss and normally go on walks.

They were last seen in the 4600 block of Finger-Leapwood Road and had been missing since 3:30, Tuesday afternoon.

Around 10:30 Tuesday night, authorities confirmed that the couple had been found safe about 2 miles from their home. There was no immediate word on their condition.