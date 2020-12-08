Mostly Sunny And Warmer!

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off very cold with temps in the mid to lower 20s! Skies are mainly clear to start, but there is a weak upper disturbance rotating south along the far west side of the trough which is still in place across the region. We do expect said trough to lift out of the area today as a warm front slides east across West Tennessee this afternoon. It will lead to a warming trend through the remainder of the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine through the end of the week, but we do expect showers and perhaps some storms by the upcoming weekend. Until then, bone dry and quiet.



