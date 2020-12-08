Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/20 – 12/08/20

1/11 Demetria Johnson Simple domestic assault

2/11 Anthony Mcalister Failure to appear

3/11 Brandy Collins Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/11 Derrick Kennedy Violation of probation

5/11 Gavin Bond Reckless endangerment



6/11 James Waite Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/11 Jeremiah Mays Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/11 Johnathan Jarrett Violation of probation, contempt of court

9/11 Keeyan James Aggravated assault

10/11 Logan King Violation of probation



11/11 Walton Wimberly Unlawful drug paraphernalia























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.