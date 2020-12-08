Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/20 – 12/08/20 December 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Demetria Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Anthony Mcalister Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Brandy Collins Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Derrick Kennedy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Gavin Bond Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11James Waite Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Jeremiah Mays Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Johnathan Jarrett Violation of probation, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Keeyan James Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Logan King Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Walton Wimberly Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter