Redemption Road Rescue in need of donations, volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is asking for your help to raise funds this season.

Redemption Road Rescue needs your help after taking in more and more animals who need rehabilitation this year.

“With everything that is going on in our world right now, with COVID and some of our changes in society, people are losing their jobs, their resources are dwindling down and so owners are needing help with their horses,” said Redemption Road Rescue owner and founder Lori Collins.

Collins says owners will sometimes contact her, asking for help providing items like hay for their horses. In other cases, animals are abandoned, and Redemption Road steps in.

“As you can see, this horse behind me is completely emaciated and needs a lot of vet care [and] has come into us for us to take care of. Without resources, without out the help of the people that donate to us, we can’t do this,” Collins said.

Collins says maintaining the horse’s health can be expensive, and the donations they receive go toward veterinary care and other needs.

“Every horse is different because of their medical situation. It can run us anywhere from $25 a day to $100 a day, depending on the horse’s medical condition,” Collins said.

Collins says they’ve taken in a total of 137 horses this year. The rescue says they also have an urgent need for volunteers and items like bedding.

“Obviously the main resource we need is money. Money is what pays our vet bills and buys our feed and things like that, but we need donations of bedding, pellet bedding and just warmers and things like that,” Collins said.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer to Redemption Road Rescue, visit their website.