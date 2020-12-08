Tips to keep pets safe during the holidays

Best Friends Animal Society is offering a few tips to keep your furry friends safe during the holiday season.

Be aware that increased noise and lights can cause stress. If your pet seems agitated, turn down the music or consider placing your pet in a quiet, calm room with dim lighting.

Curb the tendency to give your dog or cat human food. Any change in your pets’ diet may give them indigestion, diarrhea or worse. Foods that people should avoid giving their pets include chocolate, grapes, onions, poultry bones, eggnog and fruitcake.

Dispose of food trash in an outside receptacle as soon as possible.

Holiday plants such as lilies, holly, mistletoe and poinsettias are known to be toxic to pets and should be kept out of reach.

The water a Christmas tree sits in is a breeding ground for bacteria and can be extremely harmful to pets. Keep water covered with a thick skirt so pets can’t get into it.

Tape electrical cords safely to the wall and make sure that all electrical connections, batteries, and outlets are concealed.

Tinsel, ribbon, metal hooks, plastic and glass can obstruct or perforate the intestine if ingested. Use an alternative such as paper and hang decorations out of reach from your pet.

Quickly dispose of wrapping paper, packages and bows after opening presents and put children’s toys out of reach of pets after playtime to avoid accidental ingestion.

Make sure your pets’ identification and microchip are up to date in case anyone inadvertently leaves the door open during your holiday celebration.

