Two arrested after Gibson County drug investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation in Gibson County.

According to a news release, a search warrant was executed at a home on Roy Crow Road on Monday, due to suspected drug activity.

The release states that along with the occupants, investigators discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and other items involved in the sale of illegal narcotics inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Jason Koonce and 43-year-old Bradley Hughes were taken into custody.

Koonce was charged with one count of sale or possession of methamphetamine, and one count of sale or possession of marijuana. Hughes was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine.

The two were booked into the Gibson County Jail.

The release states this was a joint investigation by agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau Investigation, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.