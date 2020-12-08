TWRA discusses ongoing fight against invasive species

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Asian Carp Advisory Commission met Tuesday.

The TWRA is working to remove Asian Carp from our waters, as they are compromising other species of fish. The carp are eating plankton that all fish need to survive.

The TWRA is concerned about them stripping productivity out of the system for native species. Officials are still working on designing a barrier for the carp, but they are still working on raising the funding to do so.

“The ecosystem that they still live in in Asia had different, other species that they’re interacting with in their food web, and we just don’t have them here, that’s the main thing,” said TWRA Fisheries Chief Frank Fiss.

The TWRA says no deterrent will be 100 percent effective.